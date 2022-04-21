Sasha Obama Now Living in LA and Dating Actor Clifton Powell’s Namesake Son

*Hey y’all! We got the juice on former First Daughter Sasha Obama. She’s darn near all growed-up and she’s got herself a new beau. You’ll probably recognize the name. He’s none other than Clifton Powell Jr. Yep, dude is the son of veteran actor Clifton Powell and he’s also a former college basketball player.

Sasha, now 20, apparently hooked up with Powell Jr., 24, after she made the switch to USC last fall from the University of Michigan, where she had been a student for two years. That’s according to The Daily Mail, which broke the story.

Powell Jr., a former hoops star was awarded a four-year basketball scholarship at the University of California at Santa Barbara … he’s now jumped into the world of commercials … working with big brands like Peloton and Nike.

Here’smore via TMZ:

The Daily Mail obtained photos of Sasha and her 6-foot-5 rumored new man, looking loved-up as they took a walk together earlier this week.

As we reported, Sasha’s older sister and recent Harvard grad Malia also made the move to the west coast after getting hired as a screenwriter for Donald Glover’s latest project with Amazon.

Malia’s been dating her British boyfriend Rory Farquharson since 2017 … the two met at Harvard.

Sasha and Malia’s mom, former First Lady Michelle Obama, might’ve slipped about Sasha’s dating rumors … talking about her daughters on the ‘Ellen Show’ (watch below), saying they both used to love the Jonas Brothers — now they’re bringing men home!