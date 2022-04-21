Miami Dolphins, City of Miami Gardens Gift 50 Students Formula 1 Grand Prix Tickets | PICs

*South Florida Motorsports (SFM), Miami Dolphins, and the City of Miami Gardens gifted 50 students with tickets to the Formula 1® Miami Grand Prix happening next month. The students were surprised by Miami Gardens’ Mayor, Rodney Harris .

The event was for students, who are currently enrolled in the F1 in Schools program, which is dedicated to introducing students to design, engineering, project management, branding, marketing, and teamwork using the excitement and appeal of Formula 1®.

Students also got a chance to meet, speak with and race cars (that they built in a workshop), with William T. Ribbs Jr., the first African-American man to have tested a Formula One car and to compete in the Indianapolis 500.

F1 in Schools is one of the largest global educational programs that raise awareness of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) among students and school children.

The event took place at the City of Miami Gardens’ Bunche Park Alternative Sports and Fitness Center and was administered through Seeking Education Empowers Knowledge (S.E.E.K). All S.E.E.K. staff were given two (2) tickets to see Maluma at Hard Rock Stadium as well.

The first-ever F1 Miami Grand Prix will be held on May 6-8, 2022.

About Formula 1

The FIA Formula 1® World ChampionshipTM was inaugurated in 1950, unifying the sport of Grand Prix motor racing as the world’s most prestigious motorsport competition. Through more than 70 years it has grown to become the world’s most popular annual sporting series.

In 2016 it was watched by 400 million unique television viewers from over 200 territories. The 2021 season will run from March to December and spans 23 races in 21 countries. Formula 1® is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation (NASDAQ: LSXMA, LSXMB, LSXMK, BATRA, BATRK, FWONA, FWONK) attributed to the Formula One Group tracking stock. For more information on Formula 1 visit: formula1.com

About F1 in Schools

F1 in Schools is the world’s biggest STEM Challenge launched in the UK in 2000 linked to the high profile, glamourous and high-tech world of fast cars and Formula 1® it motivates, engages and inspires students, introducing them to engineering in a compelling and unique competition. Today this world-leading global education initiative operates in 54 countries.

Spanning age ranges of 9 to 19 its main objective is to help change perceptions of Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths (STEM) by creating a fun and exciting learning environment for young people to develop an informed view about careers in Engineering, Mathematics, Science, Formula 1®, Marketing and Technology.

Researching, designing, making and racing an F1 car of the future is at its core. Teams of between 3 and 6 students then race head-to-head on the F1 in Schools 20-meter racetrack.

The challenge can be used as an educational tool or hook to engage students in STEM subjects as well as giving them the opportunity to develop key skills such as communication, presenting and teamwork, forming a foundation for any career path they choose to follow.

This Formula 1® supported global STEM program is also a proven route to motorsport and automotive careers with former participants working in Formula 1® teams, engine manufacturers, sports agencies and many more allied companies.

