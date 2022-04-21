Lil Wayne Settles Lawsuit Filed By Club Bouncer Over Alleged Attack

*Lil’ Wayne has settled an ongoing legal case involving a nightclub doorman who says the rapper assaulted him after the BET Awards in 2016.

We previously reported that the alleged victim filed a battery report with LAPD. The bouncer, Andrew Nunemacher — who is white — was working the door at Hyde nightclub on Sunset, where Weezy and 2 Chainz were hosting an after-party. Law enforcement sources said things got heated when several members of Lil Wayne’s entourage were turned away at the door.

Per TMZ: “We’re told Wayne and the bouncer started arguing about who was getting in, and the bouncer says that’s when Wayne uncorked a punch to his face. The Hyde staffer went to a hospital for treatment, and called police.”

Wayne’s camp denied the punching, and said there was “a brief altercation, but only because the bouncer mistakenly grabbed Wayne by the arm … not realizing who he was. He later apologized, according to our Wayne sources,” the outlet writes.

During the melee, Nunemacher says Weezy punched him in the face and knocked him to the ground and yelled, “F–k you, white boy!”

The bouncer’s injuries were minor, according to the report.

Nunemacher filed a lawsuit in 2016 under the California state ‘Unruh Civil Rights Act,’ alleging the attack was partially motivated by his “Caucasian ancestry and descent.” The complaint listed allegations of “assault, battery, and intentional infliction of emotional distress.”

The Blast reports that a confidential settlement was reached between the rapper and a Nunemacher. The settlement doesn’t specifically mention any monetary award that might have been agreed upon. Per the report, it states “the settlement agreement conditions dismissal of this matter on the satisfactory completion of specified terms that are not be performed within 45 days of the date of the settlement.”