‘Red Table Talk’ Returns – Trailer Shows Provocative Guests But No Will Smith! | WATCH

*The red hot Facebook talk show “” hosted byis back for season 5. However, there will be NO feature on‘s now-infamous slap offor joking about Jada’s bald dome at the recent Oscars. At least not as far as we can tell.

With that said, new episodes return today, Wednesday, April 20 on Facebook Watch.

Today’s premiere episode will feature Janelle Monáe. The singer and actress sat down with Pinkett Smith, Willow Smith, and Adrienne Banfield Norris to discuss being part of the LGBTQIA+ community and healing from the trauma of having a father suffering from addiction. Monáe is joined by her mother Janet Hawthorne. Check out the clip immediately below.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: DJ Envy and Wife Gia Casey on Ill-fated Cheating Apology and Faking Orgasms | MustWatch!

The season 5 trailer (at top of page) features guests that include Academy Award winner Kim Basinger and her daughter Ireland Baldwin. The appearance will be Basinger’s first interview in over a decade.

The hosts will also speak with the heartbroken parents of former Miss USA and “Extra” correspondent Cheslie Kryst, who died earlier this year by suicide.

Other guests include Ayleen Charlotte, who fell victim to the infamous Tindler Swindler, who will discuss being conned. Another episode will feature “My Friend Anna” author Rachel DeLoache Williams and Sharktank businesswoman Barbara Corcoran.

As you can see the show is featuring some very provocative guests except one: Will Smith and a lot of folks are not too pleased that he won’t be there to explain his actions at the Oscars.

“You all know what episode people want to see,” reads one comment on the trailer on Facebook.

While another person added: “Perhaps an interview with her husband might be a start?”

Another responded: “Your Dad/Husband/Son in law needs to sit at the Red Table.”

Smith’s Westbrook Studios produces Red Table Talk, with Jada Pinkett Smith, Ellen Rakieten, Miguel Melendez, Meghan Hoffman and Jill Van Lokeren serving as executive producers.