It was Just A Joke! – Blac Chyna to Court About Putting Gun to Rob K’s Head

*Blac Chyna took the stand today in her case against The Kardashians. Our DMV sis said she was joking when she pointed the Glock at Rob Kardashian’s head…and wrapped (an) iPhone cord around his neck.

Blac Chyna detailed the night from her view.

She said she and Rob were celebrating their show being picked up for a second season. They were fooling around doing some lil ratchet stuff in the house…having fun.

Blac Chyna’s lawyers showed the jury a clip from the night she allegedly put the paws on him, which showed Rob with a lil’ torn shirt on.

She said his clothes got ripped when they were playing around, and the iPhone cord got wrapped around his neck in an attempt to get him to pay attention to her. She was adamant that she wasn’t trying to strangle him.

Now we get to the gun…

She said Rob kept it on the dresser, unloaded, with no bullets. He was on FaceTime with his friends and she walked up on him and put the glock to his head. She says she was playing and told him he better not ever leave her.

