Wednesday, April 20, 2022
HomeNewsLegal
Entertainment

It was Just A Joke! – Blac Chyna to Court About Putting Gun to Rob K’s Head

By Fisher Jack
0

Blac Chyna - Rob Kardashian / Getty
Blac Chyna – Rob Kardashian / Getty

*Blac Chyna took the stand today in her case against The Kardashians. Our DMV sis said she was joking when she pointed the Glock at Rob Kardashian’s head…and wrapped (an) iPhone cord around his neck.

Blac Chyna detailed the night from her view.

She said she and Rob were celebrating their show being picked up for a second season. They were fooling around doing some lil ratchet stuff in the house…having fun.

Blac Chyna’s lawyers showed the jury a clip from the night she allegedly put the paws on him, which showed Rob with a lil’ torn shirt on.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Blac Chyna Reportedly Lands New Reality Show

Blac Chyna, Rob, Dream
Blac Chyna, Rob, and daughter Dream

She said his clothes got ripped when they were playing around, and the iPhone cord got wrapped around his neck in an attempt to get him to pay attention to her. She was adamant that she wasn’t trying to strangle him.

Now we get to the gun…

She said Rob kept it on the dresser, unloaded, with no bullets. He was on FaceTime with his friends and she walked up on him and put the glock to his head. She says she was playing and told him he better not ever leave her.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Snoop Dogg Announces Death Row Streaming App [VIDEO]

Previous articleNew Report Finds Progress in Black Tech Pipeline is Now Regressing
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO