In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

*Things are beginning to heat up in the $300 million trial between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna, with the latter’s lawyers having stunned the court after revealing shocking messages Kris Jenner allegedly sent to E! producers. Chyna is going after the famous family, claiming they were responsible for canceling her show, Rob & Chyna, which was already in production when Kris and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner allegedly interfered and pushed executive producers to axe the series.

On Tuesday, the momager found herself in the hot seat following claims from Chyna’s legal team, claiming that after an argument between the former couple in December 2016, Kris wasted no time getting in contact with executives at E!, where she used all kinds of derogatory terms as she requested to have Rob & Chyna pulled from their line-up of shows, Page Six claims.

The 66-year-old allegedly referred to Chyna as “stupid” and “really ghetto” in one of the messages, while another text had Kris writing the team to “ditch the b****.” As previously reported, Chyna’s attorneys are also said to have private emails between the Kardashians and E! executives, requesting that the mother-of-two does not continue her working relationship with the network.

Netflix Loses 200K Subscribers! – Collapse A Warning Sign for Stocks | VIDEO