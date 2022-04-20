Wednesday, April 20, 2022
HomeEUR SectionsSocial Heat
Entertainment

In Newly Revealed Messages Kris Jenner Called Blac Chyna ‘Stupid’ & ‘Ghetto’ As $300M Trial Begins

By Fisher Jack
0

Blac Chyna (Wireimage) - Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Getty)
Blac Chyna (Wireimage) – Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian (Getty)

*Things are beginning to heat up in the $300 million trial between the Kardashians and Blac Chyna, with the latter’s lawyers having stunned the court after revealing shocking messages Kris Jenner allegedly sent to E! producers. Chyna is going after the famous family, claiming they were responsible for canceling her show, Rob & Chyna, which was already in production when Kris and her daughters Kim Kardashian, Khloe Kardashian, and Kylie Jenner allegedly interfered and pushed executive producers to axe the series.

On Tuesday, the momager found herself in the hot seat following claims from Chyna’s legal team, claiming that after an argument between the former couple in December 2016, Kris wasted no time getting in contact with executives at E!, where she used all kinds of derogatory terms as she requested to have Rob & Chyna pulled from their line-up of shows, Page Six claims.

The 66-year-old allegedly referred to Chyna as “stupid” and “really ghetto” in one of the messages, while another text had Kris writing the team to “ditch the b****.” As previously reported, Chyna’s attorneys are also said to have private emails between the Kardashians and E! executives, requesting that the mother-of-two does not continue her working relationship with the network.

Netflix Loses 200K Subscribers! – Collapse A Warning Sign for Stocks | VIDEO

Previous articleSnoop Dogg Announces Death Row Streaming App [VIDEO]
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO