Former MSNBC Analyst Malcolm Nance Joins Ukraine Fight Against Russia | VIDEO

*Former MSNBC foreign affairs analyst Malcolm Nance appeared on “The ReidOut” to explain why he joined the International Legion of Territorial Defense of Ukraine.

“We are here for one purpose and one purpose only and that is to protect the innocent people of Ukraine from this Russian aggression,” Nance told host Joy Reid on Monday night.

Per Al Jazeera, the International Legion of Territorial Defence of Ukraine is a military force created amid the Russian invasion of the Ukrainian. The group allegedly includes 20,000 volunteers from 52 countries, according to the report.

“I’m DONE talking,” Nance, 61, wrote Monday in a tweet that shows him in fatigues and holding up a weapon.

“The more I saw of the war going on, the more I thought, I’m done talking, It’s time to take action,” said Nance, executive director of the Terror Asymmetrics Project think-tank.

“So about a month ago I joined the national legion. I am here to help this country fight what essentially is a war … of extermination,” he added. “This is an existential war and Russia has brought it to these people and they are mass murdering civilians, and there are people here like me who are here to do something about it.”

Nance went on to note that international fighters are not being targeted by Russians in Ukraine, saying “the war that’s being waged here is being waged against everybody…They’re are not going around hunting for American flag patches or to see who’s Black, who’s Asian, who’s Latino.”

The U.S. State Department posted an advisory on its website saying it’s “not a crime under U.S. law for an individual to go abroad for the purpose of enlisting in a foreign army,” but noted that a person could lose their U.S. citizenship if that person was recruited or hired in America.