Wednesday, April 20, 2022
DJ Envy and Wife Gia Casey on Ill-fated Cheating Apology and Faking Orgasms | MustWatch!

By EurWebWriter
Gia Casey - screenshot
Gia Casey – screenshot

*In their new book, DJ Envy of “The Breakfast Club” and wife Gia Casey discuss some very touchy subjects that some may relate to, such as cheating and faking orgasms.

Indeed though, ups and downs are part of life, Gia and Envy are fully open with “Real Life, Real Love: Life Lessons on Joy, Pain & the Magic That Holds Us Together.”

Though the title is longwinded, having a relationship last over 20 years is commendable, not all who venture down the same path end up with positive results.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Viola Davis Speaks on Forgiving her Father After Years of Abuse

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gia Casey (@gia_casey)

On a recent episode of “The Breakfast Club,” Charlamange Tha God and Angela Yee talked with co-host DJ Envy and his wife Gia about the cringe-worthy moment from a few years ago when Charlamange prodded Envy about his moodiness and got an up expected response.

“We were being approached for reality shows at this time. When he took someone’s terrible advise to apologize to me on the radio and make our personal woes public,” said Gia.

“I didn’t know, though. I didn’t know,” explained Charlemagne. “He’d be in here laying on the floor, he’d be out of it. I’d be like ‘What the fuck is your problem?’ I didn’t know what it was. As I’m prodding him about what the hell is going on, I didn’t know that was coming.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Mahalia Jackson Star Janet Hubert: She's A Beast! | Watch

“When he apologized, you didn’t know what he was apologizing for?” Angela Yee said.

Charlamange continued: “He’d be laid out on the floor in the fetal position the whole time. He would not be here with us. He wouldn’t be present. I knew something was wrong. So, I said ‘When we get on the air, I’m going to ask him what the f*ck is his problem.’ Because I was tired of asking him behind the scenes. So, I asked him on the air. I didn’t know THAT was coming, though.”

In another promotional stop, this time at the Shade Room, Gia got candid about the time she told Envy the truth about his stroke game, or lack thereof.

“I’m sure so many women can relate, you want to reward that man for that work, and the only reward you have to offer is an orgasm, but even if I didn’t feel it, I would still be performative.”

Charlamagne Tha God - Gia Casey - Angela Yee - screenshot
Charlamagne Tha God – Gia Casey – Angela Yee – screenshot

Sheesh!

DJ Envy had this to say.

“We had gotten into an argument, and then she was like well, you know I don’t be having an orgasm…and I was like ‘yes you do, I hear it,’ and she was like ‘no, I’m faking it.’ I’m like, every time? And she was like, yeah. And that just crushed me because I thought I was putting in work.”

EurWebWriter
Ricardo A. Hazell began his career in journalism in 1996 as a Research Intern for the prestigious Editor & Publisher Co. His byline has appeared in The Root, Washington Post, Black Enterprise and he helped define culture within the African Diaspora as Senior Cultural Contributor at The Shadow League. Currently working on the semi-autobiographical novel "Remorse".

- Advertisement -

