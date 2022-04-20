A$AP Rocky Arrested at LAX for 2021 Shooting in Hollywood

*Rapper A$AP Rocky was arrested at Los Angeles International Airport on Wednesday morning, fresh off his vacation in Barbados with pregnant girlfriend Rihanna.

The hip-hop artist, 33, was detained at LAX by the Los Angeles Police Department and charged with assault with a deadly weapon (firearm) in connection to a November 2021 shooting, the LAPD said in a news release.

Here’s more from PEOPLE:

Rocky, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, was under investigation by the LAPD for a Nov. 6 shooting in Hollywood in which the surviving victim, an acquaintance, said the rapper had shot him following an argument. The victim said the incident occurred around 10:15 p.m., and he later sought medical treatment for a minor injury. The LAPD said Rocky and two additional males fled on foot after the shooting.

READ MORE: Rihanna Reveals How A$AP Rocky Transitioned Out Of the Friend Zone

In 2019, the artist spent a month in jail in Sweden after being charged with assault causing visible bodily harm. He was ultimately convicted and received a suspended prison sentence. Rocky was also ordered to pay $1,270 in damages to the victim.

Meanwhile, Rihanna speaks about her bond with A$AP Rocky for Vogue‘s May cover story.

The singer and beauty mogul is expecting her first child with the rapper and she shared with the publication how he was able to transition from the friend zone to become her lover.

“People don’t get out of the friend zone very easily with me,” she tells Vogue. “And I certainly took a while to get over how much I know him and how much he knows me, because we also know how much trouble we can land each other in.”

The singer said the pandemic brought them closer together.

“He became my family in that time,” she said. “I love the simple things but also the grand adventures. There’s no pretentious my-brand-your-brand bulls**t, it’s just us living.”

She continued, “I just feel like I can do any part of life by his side.”