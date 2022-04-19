Zaya Wade Celebrates Easter with Transgender Partner | PICs

*Dwayne Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade (who was born male but identifies as female) is allegedly dating a white girl who identifies as a boy.

D. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union celebrated Easter with Zaya’s significant other, Hudson. Unison shared several pictures of the family on social media. The images also include the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, and Wade’s other son Zaire Wade along with his girlfriend, Lola Ann Clark. Check out the blended family photo below.

“I’ve had the best weekend spending quality time with my family and s/o for Easter,” Zaya, 14, captioned a pic of Hudson. “I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter today and a wonderful Passover this week! I love you guys.”

D. Wade announced on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020 that his son Zion, from a previous relationship, had transgendered into a girl named Zaya.

“We are proud parents of a child in the LGBTQ+ community,” Dwyane said at the time, as reported by Hollywood Life. “We’re proud allies, as well. We take our roles and responsibility as parents very seriously. So when our child comes home with a question or an issue or anything, it’s our job as parents to listen and give them the best information and feedback that we can. That doesn’t change because sexuality is involved with it. Once Zaya, our 12-year-old, came home…and said, ‘Hey, I want to talk to you guys, I think going forward, I’m ready to live my truth. I want to be referenced as she and her. I would love for you guys to call me Zaya.’ Internally, it’s now our job to go out and get information.”

Hudson, who uses he/him pronouns, also shared selfies featuring Zaya on Instagram. “Passover and Easter have never been more fun. I Love You,” Hudson wrote in the caption of a tribute post to Zaya. The image shows the two teens cozied up and kissing — see below.