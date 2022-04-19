Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Zaya Wade Celebrates Easter with Transgender Partner | PICs

By Ny MaGee
trans kids
Zaya and Hudson

*Dwayne Wade’s transgender child Zaya Wade (who was born male but identifies as female) is allegedly dating a white girl who identifies as a boy. 

D. Wade and his wife Gabrielle Union celebrated Easter with Zaya’s significant other, Hudson. Unison shared several pictures of the family on social media. The images also include the couple’s 3-year-old daughter Kaavia, and Wade’s other son Zaire Wade along with his girlfriend, Lola Ann Clark. Check out the blended family photo below. 

READ MORE: Claudia Jordan Concerned Zaya Wade is Being Used to Push ‘Trans Agenda’ [VIDEO]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Gabrielle Union-Wade (@gabunion)

“I’ve had the best weekend spending quality time with my family and s/o for Easter,” Zaya, 14, captioned a pic of Hudson. “I hope everyone has had a wonderful Easter today and a wonderful Passover this week! I love you guys.”

D. Wade announced on an episode of “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” in 2020 that his son Zion, from a previous relationship, had transgendered into a girl named Zaya.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Zaya Wade (@zayawade)

Hudson, who uses he/him pronouns, also shared selfies featuring Zaya on Instagram. “Passover and Easter have never been more fun. I Love You,” Hudson wrote in the caption of a tribute post to Zaya. The image shows the two teens cozied up and kissing — see below.

Zaya Wade

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

