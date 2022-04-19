Tuesday, April 19, 2022
Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark: Hi-Five Singer Has Passed Away at 49

Roderick Pooh Clark & Hi-Five
*It is with our deepest regret to inform you that Roderick “Pooh” Clark, an original member of Hi-Five, has passed away. The news was confirmed by Marcus Sanders, a fellow Hi-Five member, who spoke with @tmz_tv. Sanders told the news site that Clark died on Sunday from complications from an infection and pneumonia at a hospital in Waco, TX.

Clark was involved in a car crash 30 years ago in Florida that left him paralyzed from the neck down. The news site notes that he was unable to walk and later developed an infection that spread through his body; one that persisted for some time. Sadly, he also developed pneumonia over the last 2 weeks and had been in and out of the hospital up until his death.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: OWN Announces Late-Night Show Hosted by TV Producer Carlos King

Following the tragic news, fans and close celebrity friends have taken to social media to pay tribute to the star. The band’s musical director Martinez Little also paid tribute to him on Facebook alongside a photo of the entertainer: “I am saddened to find out that Roderick ‘Pooh’ Clark, another member of the famed singing group ‘Hi5’ passed away on Easter Sunday,” he shared. “Pooh was the most athletic of them all. In basketball, he could stand right under the basket and jump straight up and dunk the ball,” he said. “Our play fights and Super Soaker battles were epic. We also used to battle each other hard on the Bball court in most cities. I still miss the fun times touring with my little brothers as Musical Director. My condolences to Hi5 and his family. R.I.P. Pooh.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Sheryl Lee Ralph Talks ‘Abbott Elementary’ Role and Importance of Honoring Teachers

Fisher Jack

