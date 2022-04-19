Tuesday, April 19, 2022
OWN Announces Late-Night Show Hosted by TV Producer Carlos King

By Ny MaGee
TV Producer Carlos King
Photo Courtesy of OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network

*Famed television producer Carlos King has been tapped to host a new late-night show on OWN. 

The Oprah Winfrey Network announced Wednesday that King will lead a new series titled “The Nightcap with Carlos King,” per Urban Hollywood 411

Here’s the official description of OWN’s new show: “In each episode of The Nightcap with Carlos King, Carlos will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s ‘little black book’ of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.”

OTHER NEWS: 'Dancing with the Stars' Leaving ABC for Streaming Service Disney+

King, who is the creator and executive producer of OWN’s “Love & Marriage” franchise, took to Twitter to share details about the program. 

“Thank you OWN for this. God is the greatest. We’re about to have some fun!” he said. 

Per the report, King’s late-night show will be similar in style to Bravo’s long-running Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

“The Nightcap with Carlos King” will premiere on OWN Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the series debut of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

The Season One premiere of OWN’s first-ever franchise spinoff, “Love & Marriage: D.C.” will launch on Saturday, May 14 from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new reality series is focused on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” alumni Monique and Chris Samuels, marking their highly-anticipated return to reality television after four years. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

Watch the first look trailer for “Love & Marriage: D.C.” below.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

