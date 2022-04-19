OWN Announces Late-Night Show Hosted by TV Producer Carlos King

*Famed television producer Carlos King has been tapped to host a new late-night show on OWN.

The Oprah Winfrey Network announced Wednesday that King will lead a new series titled “The Nightcap with Carlos King,” per Urban Hollywood 411.

Here’s the official description of OWN’s new show: “In each episode of The Nightcap with Carlos King, Carlos will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s ‘little black book’ of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges.”

ROTHER NEWS: ‘Dancing with the Stars’ Leaving ABC for Streaming Service Disney+

The Nightcap with Carlos King debuts Saturday, May 14th at 10pm on @OWNTV . Thank you OWN for this. God is the greatest. We’re about to have some fun! pic.twitter.com/gLlwERDPGA — Carlos King (@thecarlosking_) April 13, 2022

King, who is the creator and executive producer of OWN’s “Love & Marriage” franchise, took to Twitter to share details about the program.

“Thank you OWN for this. God is the greatest. We’re about to have some fun!” he said.

Per the report, King’s late-night show will be similar in style to Bravo’s long-running Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen.

In each episode of “The Nightcap with Carlos King,” Carlos will welcome guests from OWN’s most popular shows to let their hair down and break down their juiciest storylines. The half-hour series will also feature surprise guests from Carlos’s “little black book” of celebrity friends who will dish on pop culture headlines and participate in fun games and revealing challenges, per press release.

“The Nightcap with Carlos King” will premiere on OWN Saturday, May 14 at 10 p.m. ET/PT immediately following the series debut of “Love & Marriage: D.C.” (9:00 p.m. – 10:00 p.m. ET/PT).

The Season One premiere of OWN’s first-ever franchise spinoff, “Love & Marriage: D.C.” will launch on Saturday, May 14 from 9 p.m. – 10 p.m. ET/PT. The new reality series is focused on “The Real Housewives of Potomac” alumni Monique and Chris Samuels, marking their highly-anticipated return to reality television after four years. They are joined by their friends Erana and Jamie Tyler, and Ashley Silva and her husband, on-air personality DJ Quicksilva.

Watch the first look trailer for “Love & Marriage: D.C.” below.