Magic Johnson Talks Being Larry Bird’s Mother’s Favorite Basketball Player + How Son EJ’s Coming Out Changed His Life

*On the Tuesday, April 19 edition of “Daily Blast Live,” NBA legend Magic Johnson joins “DBL” co-hosts to talk about why now is the right time to share his story in the new Apple TV+ documentary, “They Call Me Magic,” and opens up about how his son’s coming out changed his life. Johnson shares a hilarious story about his unlikely friendship with Larry Bird and his thoughts on HBO’s “Winning Time” which was made without his input.

Magic Johnson on being Larry Bird’s mother’s favorite basketball player:

“That [Converse commercial] changed both of our lives. And it was so funny because we hated each other up until that moment, right. We really never talked to each other. And so now we are shooting a commercial for three hours, it’s time for lunch break, I’m thinking I’m going to my trailer to eat. But he [Larry Bird] says, ‘No, Magic, come to the house. My mother has prepared lunch.’ So I can’t turn down Mom Bird. So I go up to the house, and he’s on one end, I’m on the other end of the table. She brings out the last dish of the food and she says, ‘Larry, did you tell him yet?’ And he says ‘No, mom, you tell him.’ She turns to me and says, ‘Magic you my favorite basketball player.’”

Johnson on HBO’s “Winning Time,” which was made without his input:

“Nothing we could do about it. The Lakers couldn’t do anything about it, the NBA couldn’t do anything about it. And then, there’s so many lies and not the truth, and so many things made up. So now people get to hear from me, get to hear from the real Lakers – Kareem [Abdul-Jabbar], Michael Cooper, Byron Scott, James Worthy, Jerry West who put the team together, Coach [Pat] Riley who coached the team, of course. You get to hear from the real Showtime Lakers, get to hear from Paul Abdul, the real Laker Girl who made us all famous, made that situation famous. I’m so happy that we’re coming behind this so people can really get to hear the real truth, what really happened.”

Johnson on how his son EJ’s coming out changed his life:

“We grow up wanting our kids to be what we want them to be, right. And so when that world changed, that he didn’t become an athlete or he didn’t become what I thought he should be. Then it was on me, not on him. And so I had to change. I had to accept who EJ wanted to be. And I had to love him for him. And I’m glad that he did change me and that he is such an incredible individual, and doing some amazing things. And what really got to me was all the letters and emails that he has received around the world, how many lives he has changed and saved. He has been responsible for letting other kids be themselves as well as tell their parents that they wanted to come out to them because a lot of people wrote him and said I was struggling with that until you came out and I see how you just love being you that allowed them to love themselves and become a person who they wanted to become. EJ he is wonderful and he’s doing a lot in the gay community as well and doing great things.”

“Daily Blast Live” is a nationally syndicated daytime talk show. Through multi-platform programming DBL brings immersive and interactive connection to its audience allowing them to join the conversation daily on YouTube, Twitter, Twitch, our homepage, the DBL app and TEGNA’s OTT station apps on Roku.

Hosts include former CNN “Dr. Drew” co-host, Sam Schacher, former “Big Brother” and “The Amazing Race” contestant Jeff Schroeder, stand-up comic Al Jackson, radio personality Erica Cobb, Washington insider Tory Shulman and national correspondent Lindsey Granger.

Known for their authentic, unfiltered and live take on whatever viewers are talking about, “Daily Blast Live” (www.dailyblastlive.com) isn’t just another nationally-syndicated talk show. With a truly diverse team of hosts from all walks of life, the show is relatable, entertaining and is all about starting conversations that matter — fearless, fierce dialogue on the air and in social media about what’s happening in the world and what’s on the minds of their community of passionate and vocal fans. Taped in Denver’s KUSA studio, there’s no such thing as off limits on “Daily Blast Live.”

source: Emily Hunter – FerenComm.com