Jacqueline Avant’s Killer (AarielMaynor) Sentenced to Life in Prison

*The man who fatally shot #Jacqueline Avant, wife of famed music executive #Clarence Avant, was sentenced to life in prison.

#AarielMaynor, 30, of #LosAngeles, pleaded guilty in March to one count each of murder, attempted murder and being a felon in possession of a firearm, and two counts of residential burglary with a person present. An L.A. County judge handed down his sentence Tuesday.

As previously reported, Maynor opened fire on the 81-year-old philanthropist after breaking into the Beverly Hills home last December.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Zaya Wade Celebrates Easter with Transgender Partner | PICs

He was captured in the Hollywood Hills an hour later, where he accidentally shot himself in the foot attempting to burglarize another home.

According to court records, Maynor shot Avant in the back and later laughed and bragged about the killing on a phone call from jail with a female friend. Court docs also said that the killer told the unnamed friend he would serve only 20 to 25 years because prosecutors did not file a “special circumstances” murder charge.

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Stockton Police Fire Over 30 Shots At Car of Unarmed Black Woman, Killing Her After Chase [VIDEO]