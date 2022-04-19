Iconic Hip Hopper #DJKaySlay Has Passed Away from COVID – He was 55

*Keith Grayson, better known in the entertainment industry and culture, as #DJKaySlay has passed away (from COVID) at age 55. Harlem-raised, DJ Kay Slay relied on his grind and talent to create his own lane! 🕊

He made records, spun them, sourced new artists, gave popular hits their stamp, built a decades-long home at Hot 97 and ran the hip-hop magazine Straight Stuntin’. The Drama King had a lot to give and definitely gave it.

In a statement given to @hot97, the Grayson family spoke on their loss, “Our hearts are broken by the passing of Keith Grayson, professionally known as DJ Kay Slay. A dominant figure in Hip Hop culture with millions of fans worldwide, DJ Kay Slay will be remembered for his passion and excellence with a legacy that will transcend generations.

DJ Kay Slay reportedly succumbed to complications of COVID-19 after being hospitalized with the disease in December and put on a ventilator, the Sun reported.

The NY Post reports that the week prior to his death, Wack 100 had revealed on Instagram that the musician was “still fighting” and needed all the prayers he could get.

“He’s been off the #ECMO machine for a couple weeks now,” they wrote. “Let’s continue our prayers as our brother continues to fight.”