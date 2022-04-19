Tuesday, April 19, 2022
HomeNews
News

Amber Rose Needs ‘A Lot Of Money’ to Put On Annual Slut Walk [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
0

Amber Rose slut walk

*Amber Rose has reached out to her fans with a plea for help raising money so she can continue her annual Slut Walk in Los Angeles. 

On April 18, Rose, 38, revealed via her Instagram account that she needs sponsors to assist with her efforts, as reported by thejasminebrand.com. 

To be clear this is not about money for me. Never was. I personally have never made one dime off of The Amber Rose Slut Walk we’ve donated so much. I love helping women in anyway I can, I love protesting against injustice,” wrote Rose on IG. 

She continued, “But, to be honest with you guys… I personally can not do slut walk by myself anymore. I just can’t. Like, I need a lot of sponsors, I need a lot of money to put it on.”

Rose said she needs a “huge production company” like Live Nation or AEG to oversee the event. 

READ MORE: Amber Rose’s Boyfriend Alexander ‘AE’ Edwards Confesses to Cheating on Her with 12 Women [WATCH]

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Amber Rose (@amberrose)

“I need somebody big to really come in and help me with this, because, you know, just by myself and me and my team – over 20,000 people show up.” 

Rose claims she’s been working with Live Nation but the process has been a slow crawl. 

”It’s not where it needs to be. So, you know, we need to make sure that… If I’m doing it by myself and I have over 20,000 people show up, like it reaches capacity early.”

She added, “I, as one person just can’t do it by myself. So, I love you guys. You know, please tag AEG tag Live Nation let’s get this sh*t done. Let’s have it in Miami this year, and let’s f*cking go crazy. I love you.” 

Amber Rose launched Slut Walk in Los Angeles in 2015 to celebrate women who are shamed for enjoying sex. The last Slut Walk occurred in 2018. The 2019 event was canceled due to her pregnancy and COVID forced Rose to postpone her Slut Walk for the past two years. 

Previous articleDancers Claim Joseline Hernandez Shouted ‘Gucci Gang’ During Violent Attack
Next articleStockton Police Fire Over 30 Shots At Car of Unarmed Black Woman, Killing Her After Chase [VIDEO]
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO