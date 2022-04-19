Amber Rose Needs ‘A Lot Of Money’ to Put On Annual Slut Walk [VIDEO]

*Amber Rose has reached out to her fans with a plea for help raising money so she can continue her annual Slut Walk in Los Angeles.

On April 18, Rose, 38, revealed via her Instagram account that she needs sponsors to assist with her efforts, as reported by thejasminebrand.com.

“To be clear this is not about money for me. Never was. I personally have never made one dime off of The Amber Rose Slut Walk we’ve donated so much. I love helping women in anyway I can, I love protesting against injustice,” wrote Rose on IG.

She continued, “But, to be honest with you guys… I personally can not do slut walk by myself anymore. I just can’t. Like, I need a lot of sponsors, I need a lot of money to put it on.”

Rose said she needs a “huge production company” like Live Nation or AEG to oversee the event.

“I need somebody big to really come in and help me with this, because, you know, just by myself and me and my team – over 20,000 people show up.”

Rose claims she’s been working with Live Nation but the process has been a slow crawl.

”It’s not where it needs to be. So, you know, we need to make sure that… If I’m doing it by myself and I have over 20,000 people show up, like it reaches capacity early.”

She added, “I, as one person just can’t do it by myself. So, I love you guys. You know, please tag AEG tag Live Nation let’s get this sh*t done. Let’s have it in Miami this year, and let’s f*cking go crazy. I love you.”

Amber Rose launched Slut Walk in Los Angeles in 2015 to celebrate women who are shamed for enjoying sex. The last Slut Walk occurred in 2018. The 2019 event was canceled due to her pregnancy and COVID forced Rose to postpone her Slut Walk for the past two years.