Will Smith Said to be ‘Flooded with Offers’ Despite Oscar Slap

*While many assumed that Will Smith’s career was over after his infamous Oscars outburst last month, it appears as if Hollywood studios are keeping the door open to continue their working relationship with the actor.

After reports claimed that Netflix had halted Will’s forthcoming projects on its platform following the controversy stemming from the incident involving Chris Rock, it’s now being reported that despite his 10-year Oscars ban, the 53-year-old will continue to remain booked and busy.

According to the Daily Star, Will is being “flooded with offers” from studios and streaming giants eager to work with the Hancock star, with one source insisting that the altercation at the Oscars ultimately wasn’t going to leave the Philadelphia struggling for his next acting gig because Hollywood “loves nothing more than a redemption story.”

