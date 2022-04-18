WATCH Steph Curry’s REACTION to Terrifying Moment Inspired by Jordan Peele’s ‘Nope’

*Universal City, Calif. — Eight-time NBA All-Star Stephen Curry is about to experience a taste of the most terrifying movie of the summer … exclusively on ESPN and ABC. Today Universal Pictures, Monkeypaw Productions and Disney CreativeWorks announced an exclusive new spot for Oscar® winner Jordan Peele’s new horror epic, Nope (in theaters July 22), featuring Curry in an homage to the film’s trailer.

The Nope spot, conceived by Peele’s Monkeypaw Productions and directed by acclaimed American photographer Kwaku Alston, debuted during the NBA Playoffs, exclusively on ESPN and ABC, beginning with the Golden State Warriors vs. Denver Nuggets game on Saturday, April 16.

Peele disrupted and redefined modern horror with Get Out and then Us. He now reimagines the summer movie with a new pop nightmare. The film reunites Peele with Oscar® winner Daniel Kaluuya (Get Out, Judas and the Black Messiah), who is joined by Keke Palmer (Hustlers, Alice) and Oscar® nominee Steven Yeun (Minari, Okja) as residents in a lonely gulch of inland California who bear witness to an uncanny and chilling discovery.

Nope, which co-stars Michael Wincott (Hitchcock, Westworld) and Brandon Perea (The OA, American Insurrection), is written and directed by Jordan Peele and is produced by Ian Cooper (Us, Candyman) and Jordan Peele for Monkeypaw Productions. The film will be released by Universal Pictures worldwide.

The new teaser spot, built by Monkeypaw, Disney CreativeWorks in collaboration with FrameWork Studio, and Universal, features Curry as he shoots baskets inside an empty barn on an isolated horse ranch. When the power inexplicably goes out, and the wind kicks up, an ominous shadow passes over the barn entrance. Curry looks up, assesses the situation, and quickly decides, “Nope.”

Nope, shot in 65mm film and IMAX®, arrives in theaters July 22, 2022.