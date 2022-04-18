Viola Davis Mocked Over Her Michelle Obama Portrayal in Showtime Series

*Viola Davis is being mocked on social media over her portrayal as Michelle Obama in the Showtime series “The First Lady,” which debuted Sunday.

Here’s more from TMZ:

Some folks on Twitter are questioning why the actress seems to constantly purse her lips on camera. One scene in particular has drawn a lot of eyeballs, and people are having a field day with memes and jokes over Viola appearing to constantly put on an exaggerated duck face while she talks to TV Barack Obama.

Watch the scene below via the Twitter clip.

READ MORE: Viola Davis to Unpack Childhood Poverty and Sexual Abuse in New Memoir

Per TMZ, another scene in the series that seemed to annoy viewers shows Viola-as-Michelle posing for a photoshoot, and she’s making the duck-face — see below.

TMZ writes, “Michelle does, indeed, purse her lips at times … but it seems Viola may have thought that’s central to her being, ’cause so far — it sounds like she does it quite a bit for ‘TFL.’ ”

The series costars Michelle Pfeiffer as Betty Ford and Gillian Anderson as Eleanor Roosevelt. The stars sat down with WSJ Magazine for a candid discussion about stepping into the shoes of these famous women, and how their contributions to the nation inspired their performances. You can read the full article here.

Of Michelle Obama’s contributions, Davis says: “I mean, her Hunger Free program for kids. [Michelle Obama advocated passage of the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act to fund and raise nutritional standards for school lunches, which President Obama signed into law in 2010.] I mention that because I was a kid who was hungry. I grew up in abject poverty. I dumpster-dived. I stole money for food. And I think Michelle Obama, coming from the South Side of Chicago, was very aware of [that kind of poverty].