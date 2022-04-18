Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeHealthCOVID-19/Coronavirus
COVID-19/Coronavirus

They Mad! Philadelphia Faces Lawsuit Over Return of Mask Mandate | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
0

Mother & daughter wearing face masks - Gettyimages
Gettyimages

*(CNN) — The City of Philadelphia was sued Saturday by a group of business owners and residents alleging its upcoming mask mandate is illegal, court documents show.

Philadelphia is the first major US city to reinstate its indoor mask mandate, which went into effect last week, with enforcement beginning today.

The new mandate comes as the city announced Level 2 Covid-19 response levels, which were triggered when the city saw an increase in confirmed Covid-19 cases more than 50% than the previous 10 days.

Level 2 precautions mean masks are required in all public indoor spaces in Philadelphia, including schools, businesses and restaurants. Businesses can stay mask-free if they require everyone to provide proof of vaccination.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: EURVideoNews: Why Black Women Are More Likely to Die While Pregnant?

Philadelphia (Eric Baradat-AFP-Getty Images)
Downtown Philadelphia (Eric Baradat-AFP-Getty Images)

The city’s Public Health Department issued the mandate by emergency order April 11.

The group filing the lawsuit says the mandate violates the state’s Constitution and flouts guidelines established by the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

“The regulations imposed by Philadelphia are arbitrary and capricious,” the attorney representing petitioners, Thomas W. King III told CNN in an interview Sunday. “Philadelphia jettisoned the CDC regulations and is inventing its own. Philadelphia violated the Pennsylvania Constitution. Things that apply in Philadelphia must apply statewide, but that’s not what’s happening.”

The lawsuit alleges Philadelphia’s Health Commissioner, Dr. Cheryl Bettigole, usurped the General Assembly’s authority by issuing the emergency order. And the CDC currently has no mask mandate in place.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Viola Davis Mocked Over Her Michelle Obama Portrayal in Showtime Series

CNN reached out to Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney’s office and the city’s Health Department for comment but has not heard back.

The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Previous articleSerena Williams is Open to ‘King Richard’ Sequels About Her and Sister Venus
Next articleJon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie
Fisher Jack

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO