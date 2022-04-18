Radioscope Raw: Experience the 7-Year-Old Brain of Raven-Symoné (1993 Chat)

*In 1993, RadioScope sat down with an incredibly poised 7-year-old Raven-Symoné to talk about her debut album. That’s right, the adorable tot who was first introduced to us on “The Cosby Show” as Cliff Huxtable’s precocious step-granddaughter, recorded a total of four studio albums throughout her career in addition to her extensive screen work. Her four-season run as psychic teen Raven Baxter on Disney Channel’s “That’s So Raven” was followed 10 years later by the cable channel’s current update “Raven’s Home,” with Baxter now a psychic mother of two.

It’s been nearly 3 decades since we first crossed paths with the then prepubescent powerhouse. In recent days, we’ve seen the uninhibited 36-year-old making the talk show rounds celebrating her 40-pound weight loss, as well as its inspiration, wife Miranda Pearman-Maday.

She has also made recent headlines by leading her “Raven’s Home” cast in a Disney-wide “walkout” to protest Florida’s so-called “Don’t Say Gay” bill, passed by state Republicans with the goal of keeping teachers from discussing gender identity and sexual orientation in the classroom.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Raven-Symoné (@ravensymone)



The cool confidence that fans have come to love and appreciate from Raven-Symoné was clearly on display in our June 22, 1993 conversation with the budding boss chick. She talks about her debut album, “Here’s to New Dreams,” its first single, “That’s What Little Girls are Made Of,” meeting “Mr. Cosby,” meeting Michael Jackson “two times!” and much more.

Listen to our full Radioscope interview with Raven-Symoné below, followed by a live performance of “That’s What Little Girls are Made Of’ on 1993’s MDA telethon.