Katrina ‘Kat Tat’ Jackson & Paramount Hook Up for First-Look, Development, and Exec. Prod. Deal

*Los Angeles, CA – Tattoo Artist, Television Personality and Entrepreneur, Katrina “Kat Tat” Jackson has signed a First-Look, Development and Executive Producer deal with Paramount, it was announced today. Included with the agreement, Jackson will develop and Executive Produce original content for Paramount in collaboration with her production company, Enigma Entertainment Group.

“I couldn’t feel more blessed and I’m excited to partner with Paramount as they continue to bolster a new generation of BIPOC and women creators,” said Jackson. “I’m thrilled to not only return to TV, but to also create and produce new, fun, fresh, compelling and impactful content across all platforms.”

OTHER NEWS ON EURWEB: Retirement Party Held for Beloved Centenarian Park Ranger Betty Reid Soski | VIDEO

Additionally, she will provide on-camera services, including her long-awaited return to the Black Ink Crew franchise, via Black Ink Crew: Compton, airing Monday nights on VH1. As the star of VH1’s Black Ink Crew: Chicago for three seasons, Jackson impressed the world by performing a magnificent tattoo on her own thigh during an unforgettable episode of the show. She exited the series in 2017 to focus on her own brand and soon became the first Black woman to open a tattoo studio in the posh city of Beverly Hills, CA. Jackson has since created tattoos for countless celebrities and athletes such as Idris Elba, Trey Songz, Faith Evans and Von Miller.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kat Tat (@kattatgirl)

Her artwork has been displayed on numerous platforms and publications around the globe including ESPN, Rolling Stone, Inked, Refinery 29, VH1, BET, and countless others. Jackson’s paintings have been featured in exhibitions across the country, including Art Basel in Miami where she sold original pieces to Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson and comedian Deon Cole. She has also become a staple in the beauty and fashion industries by partnering with many name brands including Shoe Dazzle, Fashion Nova, Pretty Little Thing, Cantù Beauty, ORS Hair Care, and True Religion.

source: stephjonespr