Josef Newgarden wins 47th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach | PHOTOS

*For the 47th year, Long Beach CA was the place to be for what is now the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach. The week was filled with thrills, spills and excitement! After the last few years of dealing with the Covid pandemic, the racing world is again drawing crowds who are eager to hear and feel the roaring engines of Indy Cars racing through the famous streets of Long Beach.

Colton Herta #26, the pole sitter for the race, took the lead from the start. However, after the first pit stop, Herta found himself in second place behind 2021 Indy Champion Alex Palou #10 who lead the race with Herta. Meanwhile, Josef Newgarden #2 was in hot pursuit.

Herta pushed extremely hard to catch the leaders and crashed into the wall at turn 9, resulting in a severely damaged car that put him out of the race. This allowed Newgarden to dive into the pits for fresh tires, which he used to overtake Palou #10 in turn 1. Newgarden never looked back, even though he was pushed to the edge by ex-F1 driver Romain Grosjean #28, who was seeking his first win in the Indy Car series. It is clear that Indy Car racing is some of the best racing the world has to offer and has international drivers who wish to do three things- Win the Indy Car Championship – Win Indy 500 and the World Famous Long Beach Grand Prix.

Josef Newgarden, driving the Team Penske Chevrolet, won his second consecutive race of the 2022 NTT INDYCAR SERIES season, leading 38 laps and leading Roman Grosjean to the checkered flag by 1.28 seconds. Josef Newgarden can know say that he has accomplished one of the three aforementioned goals by Winning the 2022 Long Beach Grand Prix, making him one of the favorites to Win the Indy 500.

STATEMENT BY JIM MICHAELIAN, PRESIDENT & CEO OF THE GRAND PRIX ASSOCIATION OF LONG BEACH: “The Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach is back! The positive trend in pre-sales continued through race weekend and the preliminary results would indicate that the attendance and gross revenue figures will match or exceed what was achieved at the pre-pandemic race in 2019. That year, the attendance figure was slightly more than 187,000. Final results should be available within the next few days. A big thank you to all of our fans who came out to support us and we’ll be back April 14-16, 2023 for the 48th Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach.”

For full details of the 2022 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach visit: https://gplb.com/