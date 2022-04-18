Monday, April 18, 2022
HomeNews
News

Jon Batiste to Make Feature Acting Debut in ‘The Color Purple’ Musical Movie

By Ny MaGee
0

Jon Batiste
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – APRIL 03: Jon Batiste attends the 64th Annual GRAMMY Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on April 03, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

*Fresh off his five Grammy wins including Album of the Year, Jon Batiste has joined the cast of “The Color Purple” musical movie. 

We reported earlier that the project’s executive producers include Steven Spielberg, Oprah Winfrey, and Quincy Jones.

Per Deadline, “Batiste will make his big-screen acting debut as Grady, a debonair, sweet-talking piano man who is the epitome of charm and eloquence and husband of Shug Avery (Taraji P. Henson). Bennet Guillory played the role in the 1985 feature,” the outlet writes. 

Oscar winner Batiste has served as band leader and musical director on “The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” since 2015. 

As reported by Variety, the forthcoming Warner Bros. movie musical is an adaptation of the Tony-winning Broadway musical by Marsha Norman, Brenda Lee, Allee Willis and Stephen Bray, which was based on the Pulitzer Prize-winning novel by Alice Walker

READ MORE: Ciara is ‘Honored’ to Join Cast of ‘The Color Purple’ Musical

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jon Batiste (@jonbatiste)

Directed by Blitz Bazawule, the upcoming film follows the classic 1985 film adaptation from director Steven Spielberg and centers on Celie, a Black Southern woman who struggles to find her identity amid decades of abuse. Whoopi Goldberg played Celie in Spielberg’s film. 

Spielberg’s film was a box office success, grossing $142 million against a budget of $15 million.

Taraji P. Henson has been tapped to star as Shug Avery in Bazawule’s “The Color Purple,” and Danielle Brooks will co-star as Sofia. Corey Hawkins has been cast as Harpo, singer H.E.R. will play Squeak (originally played by Rae Dawn Chong in Spielberg’s film), Ciara will play Nettie, the younger sister of Celie, who will be portrayed by Fantasia Barrino, Entertainment Weekly reports.

Bazawule will direct the movie musical from a script penned by Marcus Gardley (“The Chi”) and based on Walker’s novel. Bazawule is best known for his work on Beyoncé’s “Black is King,” “The Burial of Kojo” and “Cherish the Day.”

The new adaptation is slated for a Dec. 20, 2023 release.

Previous articleThey Mad! Philadelphia Faces Lawsuit Over Return of Mask Mandate | VIDEO
Next articleCDC Mask Mandate for Travelers Struck Down by Federal Judge
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO