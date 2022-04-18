Monday, April 18, 2022
Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Hilariously Tackles Slavery Reparations [WATCH]

By Ny MaGee
Donald Glover's series

*An upcoming episode of Donald Glover’s hit drama series “Atlanta,” hilariously depicts an office scene of two white people discussing reparations for slavery. 

“It’s cleared the way for personal litigation. Now they can look you up and force you to pay the price,” one of the white males says, as reported by TheWrap. The two continue, “Yeah, it’s scary. I’m looking at my family tree right now to make sure I’m in the clear. Everybody else is, too.” Per the outlet, the men then glance over at their Black coworkers who are laughing. “Lucky them. Not a care in the world.”

Watch the scene via the Twitter video below.

READ MORE: Naturi Naughton’s Atlanta Wedding Attended by Omari Hardwick and Other Co-Actors | WATCH

The reparations scene had MSNBC host Tiffany Cross and her panel on “The Cross Connection” laughing as they discussed the episode over the weekend.

One of Cross’ panelists, activist and author Tim Wise said, “It is brilliant. It is genius. And as Jason said, it is sort of the nightmare scenario that my people have when it comes to this, right? It’s this idea that we’re going to have our water bill, our cable bill and oh god, there’s the Black people bill — I totally forgot to pay that one last month.”

Wise continued, “To the extent that it tweaks that kind of bizarre interpretation of what Black folks are talking about when they talk about reparations or what it would look like, I think it does its job right, but what I really do appreciate about the episode is that it demonstrates the way that the intergenerational transmission of advantage and disadvantage is the ghost in the room of the national house…It doesn’t just haunt those who were harmed by it, it haunts those who were elevated by it.”

Wise, who has penned several anti-racism books, said the goal of reparations is to correct a “collective harm.” 

“It will be done by the collective. It will be done by the state. It was the state that enshrined enslavement. It was the state that enshrined it and kept it protected by the Constitution. It’s the state that would pay. As long as we have these parallel conversations — one is about the moral indebtedness…the other is about the practical application — then we’ll be all right,” he said. 

“But I got to talk my people down off a ledge now,” he concluded, “because this is so well done that white folks are like, ‘See, this is what they’re going to do. They’re going to show up at our house.’”

Watch the panel discussion via the YouTube clip below:

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

