Monday, April 18, 2022
CBS Announces ‘The Talk’ is Renewed for Season 13!

By Fisher Jack
The Talk crew
The Talk hosts / via CBS

*On Monday (04/18/22), “The Talk” the hosts were surprised live on air with news that the Daytime Emmy-winning show is renewed for Season 13! Natalie Morales announces, “The producers are just telling me there is some breaking news. This is just coming in right now, ‘The Talk’ has been renewed for Season 13.” After the cheers and confetti, Akbar Gbajabiamila reacts, “That was crazy, this feels so good.” Jerry O’Connell jokes, “Now I know why all our bosses showed up today.”

The Talk - season 13
The Talk – Season 13

  • CBS’ THE TALK is renewed for a season 13, as announced live on-air today, Monday, April 18, 2022
  • Hosts Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Jerry O’Connell, Natalie Morales and Sheryl Underwood all returning
  • Executive Producers Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews returning
  • THE TALK is currently in season 12 through August 5, 2022
  • THE TALK has earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 58 nominations.
  • THE TALK airs weekdays 2:00pm ET; 1:00PM, PT on CBS and streams on PARAMOUNT+

THE TALK AIRS WEEKDAYS 2:00 PM, ET; 1:00 PM, PT ON CBS AND STREAMing ON PARAMOUNT+

Official CBS Website: http://www.cbs.com/shows/the_talk/
Facebook:  https://www.facebook.com/TheTalkCBS
Twitter:  http://twitter.com/#!/TheTalkCBS or @TheTalkCBS
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/thetalkcbs/ or @thetalkcbs
CBS Twitter: http://twitter.com/#!/CBSTweet or @CBSTweet.

CBS’ Daytime Emmy Award-winning talk show THE TALK features a panel of entertainment personalities discussing current events, pop culture, family, celebrity and trending topics of the day. The daily one-hour series is hosted by Akbar Gbajabiamila, Amanda Kloots, Natalie Morales, Jerry O’Connell and Sheryl Underwood. The hosts exchange stories and share their opinions on issues and events in the headlines. The show also features celebrity guest interviews, musical performances and cooking segments, as well as human interest stories. Multi-Daytime Emmy Award winners Heather Gray and Kristin Matthews are executive producers/showrunners with Ed Horwitz, Steve Cunniff and Anjeanette Taylor serving as co-executive producers. THE TALK has earned 14 Daytime Emmy Awards (Outstanding Talk Show Entertainment 2016, 2018; writing 2015; host 2017) and 58 nominations. THE TALK also won the People’s Choice Award (2016) for Daytime TV Hosting Team and the NAACP Image Award for Outstanding Talk Series (2016).
source: CBS’s “The Talk”

Fisher Jack

