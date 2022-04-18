Monday, April 18, 2022
Bloodstone Lead Singer Charles McCormick (‘Natural High’) Dies at 75 | VIDEO

By EurWebWriter
Charles McCormick - Facebook
Charles McCormick – Facebook

*Recently it was announced that longtime Bloodstone lead singer Charles McCormick has died. He was 75 years old.

Initially formed as a high school act called the Sinceres, Bloodstone would grow to world acclaim over the course of 50 years with such hits as “Natural High,” and “We Go A Long Way Back.”

McCormack initially played bass while Charles Love played guitar, Melvin Webb was on drums, Harry Williams on percussion and Willis Draffen on guitar.

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Radioscope Raw: Experience the 7-Year-Old Brain of Raven-Symoné (1993 Chat)

Critics described their sound as a mixture between Jimi Hendrix, doo-wop, and gospel, which helped usher in what was called a black rock and funk movement in the early to mid-70s. The group performed with such peers as Marvin Gaye, Curtis Mayfield, The Impressions, and Elton John.

Their eponymous first album, Bloodstone, introduced the song “That’s The Way We Make Our Music” and the gold follow-up album, Natural High, gave the group its McCormick-penned signature song in the form of the title track, which reached the Top 10 on both the pop and R&B charts. Bloodstone became known for their funk/soul tracks that blended Jimi Hendrix-styled rock music with doo-wop and gospel music undertones.

Bloodstone - Facebook
(Via Facebook)

McCormick had been carrying on the legacy of Bloodstone in recent years alongside Harry Williams and Donald Brown.

Other founding members who have passed include Roger Durham, Melvin Webb, Willis Draffen and Charles Love.

