Vernon Jones: Being Gay is a CHOICE – Don’t Compare it to Civil Rights for Black People

*Vernon Jones, a Republican congressional candidate, has said that being gay is a choice and that LGBT rights should not be compared with civil rights for Black people. Former President Donald Trump endorsed Jones in February for Georgia’s 10th congressional district race. This was only ten days after Jones bowed out of the Peach State gubernatorial race.

Jones spoke on Friday in an interview with Steve Bannon, a former aide to Donald Trump. He stated that “civil rights for Blacks, and gay rights for gays, are two different things.”

When Bannon pointed out that “they say it’s the same thing,” Jones shot back that “but it’s not the same thing,”

“I don’t know what you are unless you tell me what you are if you’re gay,” Jones explained during the War Room podcast. “But when I walk in that room, you can tell that I’m Black. I’m Black from cradle to grave, let’s not get that confused.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Walden University’s Predatory Programme Exploited Black Students, According to Lawsuit Details

He added that “they can actually change,” in what is expected to put him at odds with LGBT advocates who believe that sexual orientation is not a choice because it is something you are born with.

“You can go from being straight to being gay to being transgender and all these other genders,” he said. “But when you Black, I don’t have a choice.”

“When did gays come over in ships?” he asked rhetorically, referring to the slave trade.

Jones has been known to make hair-raising statements. For instance, he said in February that if he wins the election and gets to the House of Representatives, he would on his very first day in Congress introduce articles of impeachment against President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris for a “betrayal of public trust.”

“Then I’ll cast my vote for President Trump to be Speaker and invite my colleagues to join me,” he announced.

But he has not always been a Republican. He served multiple terms in the Georgia House as a Democratic state representative. He was still a Democrat when he endorsed Trump in the 2020 election. Trump returned the favor.

Before he quit the Georgia gubernatorial race, he had built his campaign message around Trumpian lies that the state’s election had been stolen. He promised one more audit of the 2020 presidential election.

Although once a Democrat, he is now more Trumpian than some Republicans. On February 8, he proudly tweeted: “Hell, they even call me the Black Donald Trump!”