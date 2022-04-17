Sunday, April 17, 2022
There Were Always Two Islands! – The Wilds S2 Trailer Released | WATCH

By Fahnia Thomas
*There were always two islands…

Prime Video released the official trailer for the second season of the highly anticipated hit YA series “The Wilds.” All eight episodes of the Amazon Original series will premiere on Friday, May 6 exclusively on Prime Video in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide. The trailer gives a sneak peek at the even higher stakes the girls face as they remain trapped on a mysterious island, and a look into what has been part of the experiment all along: the boys.

THE WILDS Prime Video
THE WILDS Prime Video L to R – Sarah Pidgeon – “Leah” , Sophia Ali – “Fatin”, Reign Edwards – “Rachel” , Mia Healey – “Shelby” , Erana James – “Toni”

In season two, survival hangs in the balance for the group of teenage girls stranded on a deserted island, after the explosive discovery that what’s happening to them is an elaborate social experiment. This season ups the drama and keeps you guessing, with the introduction of more test subjects—another island of teenage boys—who must also fight for survival under the watchful eye of the experiment’s puppet master.

“The Wilds” is created and executive produced by Sarah Streicher alongside showrunner and executive producer Amy Harris. The late Jamie Tarses of FanFare, and Dylan Clark of Dylan Clark Productions also serve as executive producers. The series is co-produced by Amazon Studios and ABC Signature, part of Disney Television Studios.

For more details follow @TheWildsOnPrime on Twitter and IG or the #TheWilds

Fahnia Thomas

