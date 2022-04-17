Sunday, April 17, 2022
Thandiwe Newton Heading to Rehab After ‘Magic Mike’s Last Dance’ Firing?

By Fisher Jack
Thandiwe Newton
NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 29: Thandiwe Newton attends the 2021 Gotham Awards Presented By The Gotham Film & Media Institute on November 29, 2021 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Gotham Film & Media Institute)

*It looks like Thandiwe Newton may be heading to rehab following her dramatic departure from the film “Magic Mike’s Last Dance.”

The “Mission: Impossible 2” actress had been in London filming the third installment of the ‘Magic Mike’ series with Channing Tatum when staffers on set became worried about her health and behavior. Reportedly, her behavior caused such a concern that her agent flew in from Los Angeles in hopes of rectifying the issue. However, on Tuesday ( Apr.12), Thandiwe Newton was flown back to the States to hopefully check into a facility. According to sources, the 49-year-old “Westworld” actress has been battling both emotional and family problems after separating from her husband Ol Parker. They have been married for 24 years and have three children.

A source on set said: “Thandiwe had been acting strange on set, she has been very highly strung. Her apparent breakdown caused so much disruption, it became clear she couldn’t play the role…There is a lot going on in her personal life, she and her husband have separated. She seemed so stressed, she even brought her two pet rabbits to her hotel for emotional support.” The source went on to confirm that Newton’s team wants the actress to go to rehab.

RELATED NEWS ON EURWEB: Thandiwe Newton Denies Being Booted from ‘Magic Mike 3’ After Arguing with Channing Tatum Over Oscar Slap

 

Previous articleThere Were Always Two Islands! – The Wilds S2 Trailer Released | WATCH
- Advertisement -

