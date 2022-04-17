EURVideoNews: Why Black Women Are More Likely to Die While Pregnant?

As we noted earlier in our piece on VP Kamala Harris, this week is Black Maternal Health Week. ABC7 Chicago reports that Aaliyah Byers knows the challenges that Black women can face during pregnancy.

“With my first daughter, we had some complications with her,” said Byers who expecting her second child in September, a boy.

According to the CDC, nationally Black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women. For Black women in Chicago, they’re six times more likely to die, according to the city’s health department.

The CDC cites multiple factors, including quality healthcare, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism and implicit bias.

