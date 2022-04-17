Sunday, April 17, 2022
Chicago’s ‘Culinary Cutie’ Prepares Delicious Easter Brunch | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Culinary Cutie - screenshot
Culinary Cutie – screenshot

*Today is April 17, Easter Sunday. April is also National Brunch Month and Easter is one of the best days to have brunch!

With that in mind, we’d like to ask, if you’re down for cream cheese stuffed French toast with caramel, pecans and blueberries? If your mouth is watering just thinking about it, then the “Culinary Cutie” has just the recipe for you.

The Culinary Cutie, by the way, is Tracy Williamson, a Chicago native and a self-taught chef with a passion for food, cooking and sharing real food with real people in real life. Tracy is the owner of Peppers Cuisine & Flavo and has been featured on the syndicated national radio show, “Get Up Mornings with Erica Campbell.” She has also been the featured chef for the ABC7 Chicago staff’s Thanksgiving and Christmas meals and was the featured chef for the Nordstrom-Oakbrook Black History Month Celebration.

Check her out via the video report below.

