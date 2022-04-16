Joseline Hernandez Fitted for $25M Lawsuit – Dancers Allege She Beat Them

*Joseline Hernandez was recently accused of beating down some girls on her show and now it looks like she will have to beat her way through court!

According to @tmz_tv, the reality star is being sued for $25M after a bunch of dancers from “Joseline’s Cabaret” claimed she put the paws on them on set! A total of four women are accusing her of ambushing them while trying to film. In docs obtained by the news outlet, the dancers claim they showed up in high heels for the reunion show taping, but Joseline had other plans for them. One woman claims Joseline violently kicked her in the ribs, while another claims Joseline dragged her by her hair and kicked her in the back. A third dancer alleges Joseline grabbed her by the neck and shoved her to the ground, TMZ reports. The fourth woman said Joseline pushed her and only threatened to beat her up.

To make matters worse, they also point out that Joseline hopped on social media and bragged about beating them up after it happened. As we previously reported, after cast member Amber Ali called Joseline out from the hospital, Joseline made several tweets where she admitted to some of the assault claims. She said in one Twitter post, “I mortal kombat one h*e Pimped slapped another 1 Pushed one into last nights episode Kiked down a few on the ground. I slapped fire out of everyone on that stage. Me n my crew. Wait for it #joselinescabaretlasvegas.”

