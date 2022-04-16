Saturday, April 16, 2022
EURVideoNews: How to be Fuel Efficient & SAVE MONEY on Petrol | WATCH

By Fisher Jack
Gas pump - Man with Gas Nozzle (gun) -trigger to head*Unfortunately, most folks have to drive to get from one place to another. As a result, burning gas is inevitable, but the speed at which you burn it can be decreased.

Obviously, you can buy a more fuel-efficient car or drive less to save money. For folks in California, the state has incentive programs for drivers looking to switch to electric vehicles. Unfortunately, that’s not an option for everyone. The reality for most is that you’ve got to do the best you can with what you already have.

In the video report below, CNN spoke with David Bennett, Repair Systems Manager at AAA, about ways all of us can try to be a little more fuel-efficient while gas prices are at record highs.

