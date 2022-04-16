EURVideoNews: South Carolina Mall Shooting Results in Multiple Injuries

*On Saturday at a crowded South Carolina mall, a gunman opened fire near the food court, shooting 10 and leaving two others injured when they were trampled in the chaos. Fortunately, there have no fatalities reported.

Three “persons of interest” were detained by police after they were seen with firearms in the mall, said Columbia Police Chief W. H. “Skip” Holbrook at a press conference. At least one of the three fired a weapon, but he said police were still sorting out exactly how the gunplay unfolded. None had yet been arrested and it was not yet clear how many shots had been fired.

