Saturday, April 16, 2022
30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards Return On Juneteenth

By Fahnia Thomas
Courtney B. Vance, Stan Lathan, Tyrese Gibson, Zaila Avant-garde, Sen. Raphael Warnock (bottom row l-r) Sen. Jon Ossoff, Princess Sarah Culberson, Rev. Jesse Jackson, Dr. Charles Steele, Jr., and Derrick Johnson.

*The 30th Anniversary Bounce Trumpet Awards has been rescheduled for April 23, 2022, at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood and will air on Juneteenth, Sunday, June 19, at 7 p.m. ET. Produced by Magic Lemonade Production Company, the gala event will be televised on Bounce, the nation’s popular entertainment television network serving African Americans.

The event was rescheduled from January because of COVID-19 concerns.

“It’s fitting that we will honor Black excellence and achievement on a day that is a commemoration of such a significant moment in our history as African Americans,” said Cheryle Harrison, head of Bounce. “We appreciate everyone’s patience in our having to adjust this year’s schedule. Health and safety are a priority for our guests, honorees, and staff.”

MORE NEWS ON EURWEB: Tope Awotona: With Calendly Worth $3B He’s Amongst Richest US Immigrants | VIDEO

The 2022 Bounce Trumpet Awards will honor:

  • Courtney B. Vance (Excellence in Entertainment Award): Vance’s debut in “Hamburger Hill” launched a prolific cinematic career that includes “The Hunt for Red October,” “The Preacher’s Wife,” and “The Adventures of Huck Finn.” His work in television includes “The People vs. OJ Simpson: American Crime Story,” for which he won an Emmy, Critics Choice, and NAACP Image award.
  • Stan Lathan (Living Legend Award): Lathan launched HBO’s groundbreaking “Def Comedy Jam,” produced and directed comedy specials featuring Dave Chapelle, Cedric The Entertainer, and much more in his storied career.
  • Zaila Avant-garde (Rising Star Award): The Louisiana native was the 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee winner and the first Black American to win the academic competition. She also holds three basketball-related Guinness World Records.
  • Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff (Xernona Clayton Award of Distinction): The senators from Georgia will be honored with this award, named after the founder of the Trumpet Awards, for succeeding against immense odds, fighting for change and working to improve the lives of all. Warnock has served as senior pastor at Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta for over 15 years (the former pulpit of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.). Ossoff was mentored by civil rights legend and former Trumpet Award honoree Congressman John Lewis.
  • Princess Sarah Culberson (Impact Award): This award is given for demonstrating tremendous vision, leadership, and innovation that has led to a positive impact on the community. Culberson and her brother founded the non-profit Sierra Leone Rising, which distributed aid during the 2014 Ebola outbreak and the 2020’s COVID-19 crisis and continues to raise funds for community growth.

Among the special guests paying tribute to this year’s honorees are Tamron Hall, Wendell Pierce, Sanaa Lathan, and JB Smoove. Musical performers include Dru Hill, Mary Mary, Tank, PJ Morton, and more. Additional musical performers and presenters will be announced shortly.

Fahnia Thomas

