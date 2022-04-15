Friday, April 15, 2022
HomeNews
News

Wendy Williams Reportedly Ready for TV Comeback

By Ny MaGee
0

Wendy Williams
Wendy Williams / Getty

*Wendy Williams is reportedly planning a big return to television after her talk show was canceled and replaced by a new talker hosted by Sherri Shepherd — which will air this fall. 

While out in NYC on Wednesday night, Williams was overheard telling friends she’s ready to make a “big comeback on TV,” per Page Six. According to the outlet, Williams, 57, was spotted having dinner with financial expert and TV personality Baruch Shemtov at Fresco by Scotto.

“Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said ‘I’m getting my money back very soon,’” the spy told us.

READ MORE: Wendy Williams on Battle with Wells Fargo: ‘I Want All My Money’

Wendy Williams (Getty)
Wendy Williams

Here’s more from the report:

We’re told Williams dined with Shemtov, her niece Alex Finnie and Finnie’s boyfriend Eric Houston. The eatery’s co-owner, “Good Day New York” anchor Rosanna Scotto, “greeted Wendy warmly” and “people were excited to see her out,” we hear.

“She’s ready to get back to work,” a source told Page Six. “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

Another witness claims Wendy looked “vibrant” and “No one was helping her.”

“It was very different from the person who we’ve seen in the wheelchair,” the source said. “She was walking by herself. No one helped her get in her car. She climbed right in and it was a Suburban.”

Williams was living in Miami for months amid ongoing health issues. She’s reportedly back in New York “for the foreseeable future,” according to a source, per the report. 

“She’s planting her roots back in New York and you’ll see a lot more of her. She’s very comfortable and is enjoying life again. She took some time off and now she’s ‘out with the old and in with the new.’ It’s like a rebirth,” the source said.

Williams also remains focused on sorting out her battle with Wells Fargo over access to her money. 

“The main thing right now is the finances. That is her focus. Things are in the works. She is coming back to TV and she is getting her money back,” a source claimed.

Previous articleOver 300 killed After Flooding Washed Away Roads, Destroyed Homes in South Africa | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO