Wendy Williams Reportedly Ready for TV Comeback

*Wendy Williams is reportedly planning a big return to television after her talk show was canceled and replaced by a new talker hosted by Sherri Shepherd — which will air this fall.

While out in NYC on Wednesday night, Williams was overheard telling friends she’s ready to make a “big comeback on TV,” per Page Six. According to the outlet, Williams, 57, was spotted having dinner with financial expert and TV personality Baruch Shemtov at Fresco by Scotto.

“Wendy was talking to Baruch about her situation with Wells Fargo and she confidently said ‘I’m getting my money back very soon,’” the spy told us.

We’re told Williams dined with Shemtov, her niece Alex Finnie and Finnie’s boyfriend Eric Houston. The eatery’s co-owner, “Good Day New York” anchor Rosanna Scotto, “greeted Wendy warmly” and “people were excited to see her out,” we hear.

“She’s ready to get back to work,” a source told Page Six. “When you hear her talk… anyone who’s known her for years, knows they’re getting a Wendy who’s ready to work. She’s really in good form.”

Another witness claims Wendy looked “vibrant” and “No one was helping her.”

“It was very different from the person who we’ve seen in the wheelchair,” the source said. “She was walking by herself. No one helped her get in her car. She climbed right in and it was a Suburban.”

Williams was living in Miami for months amid ongoing health issues. She’s reportedly back in New York “for the foreseeable future,” according to a source, per the report.

“She’s planting her roots back in New York and you’ll see a lot more of her. She’s very comfortable and is enjoying life again. She took some time off and now she’s ‘out with the old and in with the new.’ It’s like a rebirth,” the source said.

Williams also remains focused on sorting out her battle with Wells Fargo over access to her money.

“The main thing right now is the finances. That is her focus. Things are in the works. She is coming back to TV and she is getting her money back,” a source claimed.