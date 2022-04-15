UNSUNG Presents: The Decades – The 90s + Erica Campbell on UNCENSORED This Sunday, April 17! | WATCH

*SILVER SPRING, Md. – All-new episodes of TV One’s original docu-series, UNSUNG Presents: The Decades and UNCENSORED, are back this Sunday, April 17. UNSUNG: The Decades leads with the influential music from the 90s at 9 p.m. ET/8C, followed by UNCENSORED, which features gospel music pioneer, Erica Campbell, at 10 p.m. ET/9C. Each episode will also be published on TVOne.tv and TV One’s social media platforms.

UNSUNG Presents: The Decades – The 90s

Unsung Presents: The Decades is a four-part special that tells the full story of the evolution of music, showcasing the music and artists that provided the soundtrack of Black America from Motown and disco in the 70s, to the revolutionary sound and style of hip hop throughout the 2000s. The special also provides social commentary to cultural events such as the Vietnam War, the crack cocaine & AIDS epidemic, and police brutality in American society and the role music played.

The 90s was a decade of triumph and turbulence, as R&B and hip hop went well beyond crossover to dominate the charts and define mainstream American music, while artists found ways to impact society in ways both serious and playful. This episode features the heavy hitters of the 90s, including hip hop alternative group Digital Underground, R&B quartet All 4 One, Philadelphia-based R&B group Az Yet, Grammy award-winner Lisa Fischer and “Don’t Walk Away” singers Jade.

UNSUNG, one of the network’s longest-running series, highlights the careers and explores the personal lives of some of the most talented, versatile, and influential Black vocal artists. The seven-time NAACP Image Award-winning series continues the season to highlight some of the biggest stars of the 90s and 2000s.

The season will finish with the UNSUNG 2000s episodes highlighting Crumping legend Keak Da Sneak and R&B songstress Tweet.

UNSUNG is narrated by actor Gary Anthony Williams and is executive produced by Frank Sinton and Arthur Smith of A. Smith & Co. Productions. Mark Rowland, Kysha Mounia and Jamecia Blount also serve as Executive Producers. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive Producer in Charge of Production, and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

UNCENSORED: Erica Campbell

The hit autobiographical series, UNCENSORED, explores the lives of your favorite personalities as they provide first-hand accounts of their success and the obstacles they faced throughout their careers. This week’s episode highlights gospel music legend, Erica Campbell. The Grammy award-winning singer is best known for being one-half of the gospel duo Mary Mary, but she’s getting uncensored about growing up in a faith-filled family. She also sheds light on the highs and lows of striking out on her own as a solo artist.

The season will wrap with one of the first ladies of hip-hop, Trina, on April 24.

UNCENSORED is produced for TV One by Eric Tomosunas, Keith Neal, James Seppelfrick, Jay Allen and Nikki Byles (Executive Producers) of Swirl Films. For TV One, Jason Ryan is Executive in Charge of Production and Donyell Kennedy-McCullough is Senior Director of Talent & Casting.

