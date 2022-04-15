Molly Shannon Recalls How ‘Relentless’ Gary Coleman Sexually Harassed Her [VIDEO]

*Comedian and former SNL star Molly Shannon is speaking out about how she was sexually harassed by Gary Coleman early in her career.

Shannon previously mentioned her encounter with the late actor but her tale largely went ignored by the media. In a new interview on the Howard Stern Show to promote her memoir, Shannon recalled what went down when the “Diff’rent Strokes” actor invited her to his hotel room via his agent, who was also her agent at the time.

As reported by Complex, Shannon said when this agent led her up to Coleman’s room, the agent suddenly “disappeared.”

“I think he was like, ‘Sit down [on the bed].’ It was very sweet,” she said of Coleman. “And then he’s, like, tickling me a little. This and that.”

Shannon claims she was “a virgin” at the time of the incident and was “trying to be polite” because she was “naive.”

As she continued to turn down his advances, Coleman allegedly became aggressive.

“He was relentless,” she said. “Then, he was like trying to kiss me and get on top and I was like, ‘No, Gary. Stop.’ So I push him off. Then I would get off the bed. Then he would bounce on the bed. Jump, jump, jump. And wrap himself around me. Then, I would fling him off. And then he got on top of me. I guess because of his size I didn’t feel physically threatened. But…it was going on and on. Repeating. I would throw him off, he would get back on.”

Shannon said she eventually locked herself in the bathroom. “Then he sticks his hands under the door. And he’s like, ‘I can see you,’” she added.

She was able to escape when she “sprinted out” of Coleman’s hotel room.

“I wish I could have stood up for myself more,” Shannon said.

The exact time of the incident was not revealed.

Coleman died at age 42 in 2020.

Hear more from Molly about her disturbing encounter with Gary via the YouTube clip above.