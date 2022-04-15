Friday, April 15, 2022
Mayor Eric Adams Calls Out Black Lives Matter After Night of Bloodshed

By Ny MaGee
Eric Adams - screenshot
*Mayor Eric Adams called out Black Lives Matter after violent gun crime rocked parts of the Bronx and Brooklyn late Tuesday and early Wednesday. The bloodshed reportedly left more than a dozen people shot.

“Where are all those who stated ‘Black lives matter’?” Adams said on NY1, as reported by POLITICO.

“Do an analysis of who was killed or shot last night. I was up all night speaking to my commanders in the Bronx, in Brooklyn. The victims were black,” the mayor said.

Per New York Post, three people were killed and at least 13 others were wounded in a series of shootings. Mayor Adams responded by slamming BLM and anti-police activists.

“The lives of these black children that are dying every night matter,” Adams said. “We can’t be hypocrites.”

READ MORE: Eric Adams: New York City Mayor Tests Positive for Covid-19 | VIDEO

Hawk Newsome, the co-founder of Black Lives Matter of Greater New York, has clashed with the mayor repeatedly over his policing policies. 

“He wants us to have a fight in the newspapers to distract people from the real issues,” said Newsome said in an interview with POLITICO Wednesday. “The mayor is great at press conferences and he is really good at making statements, but he lacks efficiency and the ability to lead our city in a safer direction.”

Last month, the mayor rolled out his new anti-gun task force and claimed at a press conference earlier this year that NYPD officers have been trained not to engage in misconduct and target Black people. 

“If you don’t follow the law, you’re not going to serve in my police department,” Adams said of his cops in an interview with WBLS 107.5FM.

Police reform advocates have expressed concern that Adams’ anti-gun team will repeat the same mistakes as the controversial anti-crime unit of the past, New York Post reports

“We know what was wrong with the unit. It was an abusive unit. It targeted and profiled,” Adams said.

The mayor said officers involved in the new team will be required to wear body cameras.

“You are not going to interact with the public unless the entire interaction is on body camera. Those days are over,” Adams said.

“Supervisors are going to be responsible for making sure that laws are followed,” he added, saying that any cop that breaks his rules will be terminated.

Adams said anti-gun cops, who will be tasked with curbing gun violence, will be required to wear “modified uniforms” instead of plainclothes because “people complained about officers jumping out of cars not knowing who they are.

“They’re going to have modified uniforms so you know they’re police officers,” he said.

“This anti-gun unit is going to use precision policing. We know the trigger pullers in the city. We want to be focusing on them.”

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

