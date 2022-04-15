Friday, April 15, 2022
‘Human Satan’ At it Again – This Time He Cuts Off Ears! | VIDEO

By Fisher Jack
Human Satan - screenshot
Human Satan – screenshot

*A Brazilian man is celebrating the end of his country’s mask mandate by having both of his ears removed as his latest body modification.

Michel Faro do Prado (a/k/a Human Satan) added the newest modification to a long list of tattoos and piercings to fit his “devil” image. According to The Sun, his teeth were even customized to appear satanic-like. Prado aka “Diabão” posted images of his new modification on social media where commentators on Reddit were shocked by the ears removal.

One user mentioned how ears are not only used for masks but serve other purposes.

Wait! There’s more …

Before getting his ears removed, he had already horns implanted in his forehead, removed part of his nose and even his ring finger, with the addition of silver dentures. The Brazilian said he was just waiting for face masks rules to be removed to get the ear procedure done.

He showed off his new look with amputated ears next to a face mask in an Instagram post. He joked in the post saying: “If I’m not obliged to use one anymore, I can dispense with the other, right?”

Yes,  as you can see, on top of being a weirdo, he’s an out of work comedian

Watch the video below for more.

Fisher Jack

