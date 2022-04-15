‘Friday Night Vibes’ With Tiffany Haddish & Deon Cole | Watch

Every Friday vibe with TBS’ “Friday Night Vibes!“

This week host Tiffany Haddish and co-host Deon Cole chat with actor Michael Ealy about working on “Barbershop” and how he had to sharpen up his barber skills for the role; plus barber and community activist Madin Lopez shares hair tips with Tiffany; and CIA agent Darrell Blocker gives an inside look into the day in the life of a CIA agent, all to help kickoff the broadcast of “Central Intelligence” and “Barbershop” tonight, Friday, April 15 at 7p.m. ET/PT.

The weekly lineup includes thoughtfully selected movies filled with story-lines and characters viewers love and vibe with plus special guests will be announced accordingly.

The “Friday Night Vibes” upcoming schedule is as follows:

Friday, April 15: “Central Intelligence”/ “Barbershop”

Guests: Michael Ealy, Darrell Blocker and Madin Lopez

Friday, April 22: “XXX”/ “XXX: State of the Union”

Guests: Xzibit, Denys Cowan

Friday, April 29: “Bad Boys”/ “Bad Boys II”

Guests: Chef Raw & Chef Lovely and Arius George

Follow “Friday Night Vibes” on Twitter and IG @MoreFromUs and join the conversation using #FridayNightVibes.