Fla. Teen Accepted to 27 Universities, Offered $4M in Scholarships [VIDEO]

By Ny MaGee
*A high school senior in Florida is over the moon after being accepted into 27 colleges and offered $4 million in scholarship money. 

“It was just a surprise just to see that they were interested in me and they wanted me to attend their institution, that they were offering me admission,” Jonathan Walker, who attends high school in Panama City, told ABC News. “It was just a ton of excitement.”

The 18-year-old, who plays for his high school’s varsity football team, said some of his options are Harvard, Stanford, and MIT. In school, he hopes to study engineering.

Walker is also tech-savvy, as he is developing a wrist device to help people who are blind and deaf with communication, per ABC News.

“I’ve always loved creating devices to help people, so I definitely wanna further that,” he said during a separate interview for CBS Miami/CNN.

He also has a passion for chemistry and entrepreneurship.

“I found a way to channel that curiosity into science and that soon blossomed into engineering. And then from there I really learned that I could use engineering to help people,” Walker told the outlet. “And so I just became super interested in creating devices that could help disadvantaged communities and people going through difficult problems.”

Hear more from Walker and his supportive family via the YouTube clip above. 

“I really do look up to them because like they showed me what it’s like to be passionate about something,” Walker said of hsi family during his interview with CBS Miami.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

