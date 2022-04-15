Friday, April 15, 2022
Cardi B and Offset Reveal Unique Name of Their Baby Boy, Share First Photos

By Ny MaGee
0

hip hop couple
Cardi B and Offset /Getty Images

*Cardi B and Offset have finally shared with fans the name of their 7-month-old son whom they welcomed on Sept. 4.

Meet Wave Set Cephus, and he is the spitting image of his older sister, 3-year-old daughter Kulture. Offset is also dad to daughter Kalea, 7, and sons Kody, 7, and Jordan, 12, from previous relationships.

On Thursday, Cardi B, 29, and Offset, 30, also announced the name of their son and shared photos of their adorable baby boy in the latest issue of Essence.  Check out their Instagram posts below. 

READ MORE: Cardi B Claims ‘Self-Defense’ in Lawsuit Accusing Her of Attacking L.A. Se

 

“WAVE SET CEPHUS,” Offset captioned the photo as he revealed his son’s name.

“When Set suggested Wave, I was sold! THAT HAD TO BE HIS NAME !” Cardi B captioned a Twitter video of a piece of jewelry that spelled out his name.

Cardi and Offset wed in September 2017 and their relationship has since been shrouded in rumors about his constant infidelity. Rumor has it that Cardi dropped out of starring in her first feature film because she didn’t want to leave her cheating husband for any extended length of time. 

 

We previously reported… last January, it was announced that the “Be Careful” star had landed the starring role as Amber in the Thembi Banks directed comedy, “Assisted Living.” The film would follow Amber as she goes on the run inside a retirement home, disguising herself as her grandmother. However, just a week before filming began, the hip-hop backed away from the flick due to an alleged  “overextended” work schedule.

The #Grammy-award-winning rapper is hard at work on her highly anticipated sophomore album, slated to be released this year. In addition to music, she also stars in her Facebook Watch docu-series titled “Cardi B Tries,” which follows her as she tries different occupations and hobbies. She is also the visionary behind her popular Reebok collaboration and the first-ever creative director at Playboy. 

 

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

