Adrenalin Driven ‘Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore’ is Series’ Best | VIDEO

*In addition to being the best in the series of “Fantastic Beasts” magical adventures, “Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore” is a feast for our taxing times. When the cast returned to its old New York stomping grounds prior to a screening of “The Secrets of Dumbledore,” it was like a breath of fresh air.

They came the same day a mad man smoke bombed a train and shot numerous riders. That, coupled with a non-stoppable maniac allowed to perpetuate unimaginable atrocities on the people of Ukraine, and the never-ending assault and murder of people of color, who wouldn’t want to escape into the magical world of “Fantastic Beasts?”

A case in point is the start of the film where we see Jacob Kowalski (Dan Fogler) in his once-thriving bakery and it’s a mirror of what is going on. But Jacob has not lost his courage and humanity. When he sees a woman being harassed across the street from his shop, Jacob does not hesitate to intervene, despite being outnumbered three to one. “He only has his wits and his big heart, but he’s a very brave dude,” Fogler asserts.

As it turns out, the woman was in no danger and not there by chance. Jessica Williams explains, “She is Eulalie Hicks, aka Lally, a Charms professor at Ilvermorny and has been sent to get Jacob to return to the magical world, which, at this point, he understandably wants no part of. But she tells him why they need him on this mission, reminds him of his good heart, and convinces him to come back with her.

The world’s survival is at stake and leading a team of unlikely heroes to save it is Magizoologist Newt Scamander (Eddie Redmayne). Professor Albus Dumbledore (Jude Law) knows the powerful Dark wizard Gellert Grindelwald (Mads Mikkelsen) is moving to seize control of the wizarding and non-magical worlds. Unable to stop him would prove disastrous.

Directed by David Yates, the film also stars Ezra Miller, Alison Sudol, William Nadylam, Callum Turner, Victoria Yeates, Poppy Corby-Tuech, Fiona Glascott, Katherine Waterston, Maria Fernanda Cândido, Richard Coyle, Oliver Masucci, Valerie Pachner, and Aleksandr Kuznetsov.

