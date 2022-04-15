Friday, April 15, 2022
5 Money Saving Secrets of the Rich

By Ny MaGee
money
Photo: Dreamstime

*Want to know five of the biggest money-making secrets that rich people won’t tell you?

As reported by Penny Hoarder, some of the tips are simple money-making hacks “that can get you closer to achieving your big goals,” the outlet writes. 

Take a look at the top five money-saving secrets below, and watch the video report via the YouTube clip. 

OTHER NEWS: Higher Black Unemployment Distorts Rosy Picture of Job Recovery

Per Penny Hoarder:

  1. Invest in Famous Art (Even if You’re Not a Millionaire)

A company called Masterworks lets normal people like us invest in multimillion-dollar works of art — something normally only available to the super rich. It takes less than a minute to sign up for a free account .

Investing in contemporary art is a long-term strategy, so patience pays off here — literally. But once your piece of art sells, you get your share of the potential profits.

  1. Use This Secret Banking Account

By signing up for a free debit card called Aspiration  you could get up to a 10% back every time you swipe, plus they give you up to 100x the normal interest rate on your balance.

Enter your email address here , and link your bank account to see how much extra cash you can get with your free Aspiration account. And don’t worry. Your money is FDIC insured and under a military-grade encryption.

  1. You Can Cancel Your Car Insurance

Did you know you can save some serious money just by switching car insurance companies? Use a website called EverQuote to see all your options at once.

EverQuote is the largest online marketplace for insurance in the US, so you’ll get the top options from more than 175 different carriers handed right to you.

  1. Quit Your Job and Make $69/Hour

Are you tired of your job, but not sure how to venture out and start your own business? Look into bookkeeping. It’s the No. 1 most profitable business, according to an article in Inc. And you can earn up to $69 an hour, reports Intuit, the creator of QuickBooks.

You don’t have to be an accountant or good at calculus to start your own bookkeeping business, either. As long as you’re motivated, a company called Bookkeepers.com will teach you everything you need to know. 

  1. You Can Stop Paying Your Credit Card Company

If you have credit card debt, you know. The anxiety, the interest rates, the fear you’re never going to escape…

But a website called Fiona could help you pay off that bill as soon as tomorrow.

Here’s how it works: Fiona can match you with a low-interest loan you can use to pay off every credit card balance you have. The benefit? You’re left with just one bill to pay every month, and because the interest rate is so much lower, you can get out of debt so much faster. Plus, no credit card payment this month.

Fiona can help you borrow up to $250,000 (no collateral needed) with fixed rates starting at 2.49%.

And if you’re worried you won’t qualify, it’s free to check online.

Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

