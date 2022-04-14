Yaya Mayweather Pleads Guilty to Stabbing NBA Youngboy’s Baby Mama

*Yaya Mayweather has pleaded guilty to stabbing one of NBA YoungBoy’s baby mamas.

Mayweather stabbed Lapattra Lashai Jacobs at the rapper’s Houston home in 2020. As reported by Complex, she appeared in court in Houston on Wednesday and pleaded guilty to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

We previously reported that the stabbing occurred when Jacobs made the mistake of showing up at Youngboy’s home while Mayweather was there and things allegedly went south. The two women reportedly had an argument. Jacobs told Mayweather to leave and Mayweather allegedly responded by saying she was Youngboy’s fiancee and that Jacobs should leave.

Mayweather and Jacobs ended up coming to blows in the kitchen, with Mayweather allegedly charging at Jacobs with two knives and stabbing her.

According to documents obtained by Complex, Mayweather faces six months of probation for the assault. She could also be ordered to community service and/or pay restitution. She originally faced up to 20 years in prison for the crime. A court hearing is scheduled for June 16.

“We resolved the case between Iyanna and the State,” said Mayweather’s attorney, Kent Schaffer, in a statement to XXL.

“The agreement calls for Iyanna to be on deferred adjudication for a period of 6 years after which she will have no felony conviction and the case will be dismissed. She is eligible to have the deferred adjudication end after two years pending her good behavior.”

Mayweather and NBA YoungBoy share a child together. Her famous father, boxer Floyd Mayweather, previously said he’s “proud” of them.

“I’m proud of my daughter even though she’s a little young to have a baby,” Mayweather said. “She’s 21 and she’ll be 22 this year but I’m proud of her. I’m proud of NBA YoungBoy. Very, very talented young kid. One of the biggest artists, as far as in music. He got a cult-like following. … I look at him just like one of my sons. I only want the best for him and I don’t want him having beef with anyone.”