Ray J’s Ex Manager Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Legal Threats Over Sex Tape

*Hip Hop manager Wack 100 has clapped back at Kim Kardashian threatening to sue him and Ray J over the possible leak of more footage of her sex tape.

His reaction is in response to the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, during which Kim has an emotional conversation with her attorney about her infamous sex tape with Ray J. She seems uncertain about the possibility of him possessing more graphic footage.

As reported by TMZ, she says, “What if I was f***ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don’t know.”

Kim asks Marty to “scare the s**t out of Wack, Ray J’s ex-manager.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Slams Wack 100’s Claims of Second ‘Graphic’ Ray J Sex Tape | VIDEO

She says during the episode, “For 20 years this has been held over my head, of this mistake, or is it a mistake? This was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It’s embarrassing for me to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel this way. I’m just human.”

During a recent conversation on the Clubhouse app, Wack explained how he believes Kardashian is simply trying to intimidate him to drum up publicity for her new Hulu series, which premiered this week.

“Now here go the shit I have a problem with,” Wack said. “And I’ma say this, I love Ye but he’s been victimized too. So now that your new show is coming out, you’ve gotten so distracted with how you’re going to promote your shit because you really ain’t got nothing going on outside of the disrespect you’ve been directing to your husband with his kids. You know what you do? ‘We gon’ talk about the Black man again.’”

Wack 100 previously revealed that there is another sex tape of Kim and Ray, but as reported by Page Six, Kim’s attorney said this is simply not true.

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” famed attorney Marty Singer told the outlet. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack claims to be in possession of a second sex tape that is “more graphic and better than” the 2002 video that catapulted Kim to infamy status.