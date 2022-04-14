Thursday, April 14, 2022
HomeNews
News

Ray J’s Ex Manager Reacts to Kim Kardashian’s Legal Threats Over Sex Tape

By Ny MaGee
0

Ray J & Kim Kardashian (Wireimage-Getty)

*Hip Hop manager Wack 100 has clapped back at Kim Kardashian threatening to sue him and Ray J over the possible leak of more footage of her sex tape. 

His reaction is in response to the premiere episode of The Kardashians on Hulu, during which Kim has an emotional conversation with her attorney about her infamous sex tape with Ray J. She seems uncertain about the possibility of him possessing more graphic footage. 

As reported by TMZ, she says, “What if I was f***ing sleeping and he stuck a dildo up my ass? I don’t know.”

Kim asks Marty to “scare the s**t out of Wack, Ray J’s ex-manager.

READ MORE: Kim Kardashian’s Lawyer Slams Wack 100’s Claims of Second ‘Graphic’ Ray J Sex Tape | VIDEO

She says during the episode, “For 20 years this has been held over my head, of this mistake, or is it a mistake? This was my boyfriend of years. We go on a trip, we film a video. It’s embarrassing for me to be out there, but it’s not the most scandalous thing and I’m not going to be made to feel this way. I’m just human.”

During a recent conversation on the Clubhouse app, Wack explained how he believes Kardashian is simply trying to intimidate him to drum up publicity for her new Hulu series, which premiered this week. 

“Now here go the shit I have a problem with,” Wack said. “And I’ma say this, I love Ye but he’s been victimized too. So now that your new show is coming out, you’ve gotten so distracted with how you’re going to promote your shit because you really ain’t got nothing going on outside of the disrespect you’ve been directing to your husband with his kids. You know what you do? ‘We gon’ talk about the Black man again.’”

Wack 100 previously revealed that there is another sex tape of Kim and Ray, but as reported by Page Six, Kim’s attorney said this is simply not true. 

“The claim that there is an unreleased sex tape is unequivocally false,” famed attorney Marty Singer told the outlet. “It is unfortunate that people make these statements to try and get their 15 minutes of fame.”

Wack claims to be in possession of a second sex tape that is “more graphic and better than” the 2002 video that catapulted Kim to infamy status

Previous articleVP Harris Hosts Cabinet Meeting to Mark Black Maternal Health Week | WATCH
Ny MaGee
Ny MaGee is an entertainment reporter with over 15 years of experience working in the film industry in areas including production and post-production, marketing, distribution, and acquisitions. She has worked for legendary film producer Roger Corman, Quentin Tarantino's production team at Miramax, the late Larry Flynt, MTV/ VH1, Hallmark Channel, Paramount, Jim Henson Co., Parade Magazine, and various LA-based companies representing above-the-line talent.

YOU MAY LIKE

Popular

- Advertisement -

SEARCH

THE CULTURECALENDAR: WHAT'S NEW & BLACK ON TV

TRENDING

California Government

Opinion: Sacramento Mass Shooting Confirms What Experts Already Knew,...

Today’s Video

What the Puck? Kodak Black Caught Having Sex in...

Today’s Video

White Teacher Hits ‘The Jerk’ as Students Go Wild...

Columns

Are AKAs Too Insecure? – The Journal of Steffanie...

Today’s Video

Jay-Z’s Shock in Running Into Kelly Rowland Is Your...

Today’s Video

WATCH LIVE! William Shatner’s Launch to the Edge of...

Today’s Video

VIDEO: Quavo Trends After People Mistake Him for a...

Today’s Video

Kirk Franklin Just Took the Omarion Challenge to Church...

WHO WE ARE
The news you want – unfiltered.
The Electronic Urban Report/EUR puts the most buzz worthy African American news at your fingertips. There is no more complete source for urban news than the Electronic Urban Report. COPYRIGHT 2022 EURweb.com/Rabercom Enterprises

Website Hosting and Management by Web Publisher PRO