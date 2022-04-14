Thursday, April 14, 2022
Mary J. Blige to Get 2022 Billboard Music Icon Award⁠

By Fisher Jack
Mary J Blige - Getty
*Here’s some great news to kick off your Thursday! Music legend Mary J. Blige will be honored with the Icon Award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards!

That’s right! It was announced earlier this morning. The ICON Award recognizes entertainers who have achieved excellence on the Billboard Charts and have made a lasting mark on the music industry. Blige who has 10 BBMA wins in total, will join the class of honorees including Mariah Carey, Janet Jackson, Pink, Jennifer Lopez, Garth Brooks, Cher, Neil Diamond, Celine Dion, Prince, and Stevie Wonder.

Ahead of the exciting night, Blige told Billboard: “My career has been such an incredible and unexpected journey that has included many turns into avenues I never could have imagined like acting, producing, launching businesses, and now even my own music festival,” Blige said. “Through it all, I always one way or another gravitated back to my first love, music. To be recognized in this way at this moment, with the Icon Award at the Billboard Music Awards, is an incredible honor and one that I am truly humbled,” the outlet quotes.

