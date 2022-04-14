Thursday, April 14, 2022
‘Killing It’ Star Craig Robinson Shares His Craziest Job | Watch!

Craig Robinson is starring in the new Peacock original comedy, “Killing It.

Robinson stars as “Craig,” a down on his luck prison guard willing to do anything for $20,000 to purchase land. While Craig is chasing the American dream, he’s also trying to balance co-parenting his daughter with his ex-wife Camille (Stephanie Nogueras). Craig is also balancing his relationship with his brother Isaiah (Rell Battle).

A random connection with an odd ride-share driver, Jillian (Claudia O’Doherty), finds the two teaming up for a Florida snake hunt with a prize of – you guessed it – $20,000.

Craig Robinson as Craig, Claudia O'Doherty as Jillian in "Killing It"
KILLING IT — Episode 102 — Pictured: (l-r) Craig Robinson as Craig, Claudia O’Doherty as Jillian — (Photo by: Alan Markfield/Peacock)

We talked to Robinson about the craziest thing he’s done for money and what he believes the American dream is in 2022.

“He sees an opportunity, and he’s ready to go to huge extremes to seize it,” said Robinson about his character.

Robinson said the craziest thing he’s done for money was being a school teacher for two and a half years. He taught music to elementary students.

“It’s funny having social media,” Robinson explained, “because some of the students will reach out and say, ‘hey Mr. Robinson, I was your student in fourth grade. It’s inspiring to see you,’ and I always say the same thing, ‘I’m not your teacher anymore, please don’t contact me.’ But, of course, I’m kidding. But it’s nice they reach out. When I think of the responsibilities that go along with teaching – but then me going on the road to do comedy – it’s hard to believe I was there.”

Killing It Cast Season 1
KILLING IT — Episode 109 — Pictured: (l-r) Rell Battle as Isaiah, Craig Robinson as Craig, Scott MacArthur as Brock — (Photo by: Skip Bolen/Peacock)

When asked what the American dream is in 2022, Robinson answered, “now that we know that the world can stop, the American dream in 2022 is to have toilet paper and enough food. So make sure you have the essentials.”

The series was created by the producers of “The Office” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” All ten episodes of “Killing It” premiere on Peacock April 14.

JillMunroe

